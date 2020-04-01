Windy City Travel’s Nurse THANK-ATION
Thanking Illinois Nurses
With a Gift of Travel
Windy City Travel’s
Nurse THANK-ATION
Thanking Illinois Nurses
With a Gift of Travel
What is a THANK-ATION?
The Windy City Travel THANK-ATION Fund provides nurses with a well-deserved vacation to say “Thank You” for their dedication, bravery and tireless work during the Covid-19 pandemic.
The THANK-ATION – an all-expense paid vacation – is created and sponsored by Windy City Travel with the support of industry partners. Individuals can show their gratitude to hero nurses by providing monetary gifts to bolster the fund.
How It Works:
- For the next four weeks, Windy City Travel will have a weekly drawing to select nurses from nominations submitted below.
- The number of recipients will be based on that week’s Fund balance.
- Nominations and gifts are not mutually exclusive: you may give a gift, nominate a nurse, or both. You do not need to make a monetary gift to nominate a nurse.
- Nurses will be able to select their destination of choice and the THANK-ATION can be taken anytime in 2020 or 2021, though our gratitude will be never ending.
- Nurses must work in the state of Illinois and can only win once.