What is a THANK-ATION?

The Windy City Travel THANK-ATION Fund provides nurses with a well-deserved vacation to say “Thank You” for their dedication, bravery and tireless work during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The THANK-ATION – an all-expense paid vacation – is created and sponsored by Windy City Travel with the support of industry partners. Individuals can show their gratitude to hero nurses by providing monetary gifts to bolster the fund.

How It Works: